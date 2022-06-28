Arjun Tendulkar, Danielle Wyatt hang out together, Insta story goes viral

Danielle Wyatt and Arjun Tendulkar

England Cricketer Danielle Wyatt set the internet a buzz after her Instagram story went viral. Featuring Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Arjun Tendulkar, the photo gained a lot of attention.

READ | 'If you were bowling': Yuzvendra Chahal gets hilariously trolled by Danielle Wyatt again on Instagram

In the photo posted, Arjun, the son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar can be seen enjoying lunch at Soho, London.

Have a look:

Talking about Wyatt, she is a prominent part of the England women's cricket team. She shares a wonderful friendship with Arjun and the two have often seen spending time together.

This is not the first time the two were spotted hanging out. Earlier, she had shared pictures with Arjun, who used to train at the MCC Cricket Academy at Lord's cricket stadium.

In fact, Wyatt and Arjun's friendship goes way back to around 2007. It was then that she had bowled to the then-10-year-old in the nets.

"So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord's Cricket Ground. Maybe in 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally, I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc. Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord's to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me," Wyatt had once stated, HT reported.

"But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don't like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face (Laughs). They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them."