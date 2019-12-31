Anil Kumble reveals key factor behind MS Dhoni's return into Team India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India head coach Anil Kumble has suggested what will be the key factor to MS Dhoni's return into the "Men In Blue" side for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to CricketNext, Kumble claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's performances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be important.

“It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” he said.

During the T20I series against West Indies earlier this month, India head coach Ravi Shastri didn’t rule out the possibility of KL Rahul donning keeping gloves during the T20 World Cup.

Kumble also backed KL Rahul to keep the wickets for India in white-ball cricket, however, suggested that the "Men In Blue" should have its second wicketkeeper’s slot locked down for at least 10-12 matches before the start of the trophy event.

"K L Rahul is someone that India may look to also use. Because he is pretty safe in T20 format. He is good, he has kept wickets for Karnataka. And we know the quality that he brings to white-ball cricket as a batsman, so yes that is a very good option," he claimed.

“But whatever option India take, I think it is important to freeze on that at least 10-12 matches prior to the World Cup.”

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's future is one of the most spoken topics in world cricket for the past few months as the rumor mills building new speculations almost every day about him.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series and was also not picked for the series against Windies as well.

Back in 2007, Dhoni successfully led India to their maiden T20I World Cup title. However, BCCI's moto to build a squad for the future may mean there won't be any place for the veteran cricketer in the squad.