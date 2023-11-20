‘Agony of players, fans…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares wisdom for Team India, lauds Australia’s WC win

India legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Australia on their record sixth ODI World Cup victory and penned down an emotional message for the Indian team.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar shared heartfelt congratulations with Australia on securing their historic sixth ODI World Cup victory, accompanied by an emotional message for the Indian team. Expressing commiseration for India's loss in the final, Tendulkar acknowledged the challenging nature of the sport, emphasizing that setbacks are an inherent part of the game.

In a message on X, Sachin conveyed, "Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket. Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking."

Recognizing the emotional toll on players, fans, and well-wishers, Tendulkar shared his empathy. He emphasized the resilience of the Indian unit, noting that despite the defeat, the team gave their all throughout the tournament.

Australia's triumph in the 50-overs World Cup marked their sixth title, establishing them as the most successful team in the tournament. The stunning performance of opener Travis Head, who scored a magnificent century, played a pivotal role in Australia's six-wicket victory over India. Despite India's impressive tournament run, Australia, labeled as underdogs, successfully navigated the final match, capitalizing on India's below-par score of 240 all out.

India's strategic approach, led by Rohit Sharma's aggressive starts and Virat Kohli's stabilizing role, had been instrumental in their earlier victories. However, Australia's exceptional bowling and sharp fielding created formidable challenges for India in the crucial moments of the final. Key dismissals, including Rohit Sharma's caught-behind by Head and Kohli's departure after a fluent 54, proved decisive as Australia emerged victorious, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the sport.