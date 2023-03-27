7 players removed from BCCI's annual contract list, check the names here

Source: Twitter

BCCI announced their new contract list of 26 players on March 26 as many got promoted in the pay slab category, there are some players who were demoted in the new contract. Sunday was the pay hike day for Indian all-rounders as Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel moved up the order from their previous category slabs. Jadeja who made his fiery comeback against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy is promoted from A to A+ category. While Indian limited overs vice-captain Hardik Pandya and all-rounder Axar Patel moved from B to A category.

However, it clearly wasn't a good day for other teammates as few saw a slight decrease in pay whereas others were completely dropped from the list. After the 2022-23 contract was released on Sunday a list of 26 players were given annual player contracts with as many as seven players removed from the list. Deepak Chahar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal who were part of the previous season were struck out from the list. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul who was seen in a terrible form in the Border Gavaskar trophy is demoted to B category.



There are four grades in the BCCI's contract list as 'A+' players get Rs 7 crore, 'A' players earn Rs 5 crore. While 'B’ and ‘C’ category players get Rs 3 and Rs 1 crore respectively.

BCCI's Annual Men's Contracts



A+ category: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

A category: Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

B category: Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

C category: Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat