KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Philip Salt departs for 10, KKR one down

Follow live score from match 31 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and RR here.
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the second position on the points table with four wins out of five matches. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with five wins from six matches.
In their recent games, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants, with Phil Salt scoring 89 runs. Rajasthan Royals secured a win against Punjab Kings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 39 runs.
In their history of 27 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 14 times, while Rajasthan Royals have secured victory in 13 games.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl first. Might be better to chase on this. Very much excited to be back in Eden Gardens, there's a great vibe in the stadium. Jos and Ash are available for this game, so they are coming back.
Shreyas Iyer: Would have loved to bowl as well based on the last game, on how the ball moved around. Whenever he (Narine) comes in, he is hard to read and he's got that poker face all throughout, we want him to perform him the way he has. We are playing the same team
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera