KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Philip Salt departs for 10, KKR one down

Follow live score from match 31 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and RR here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 08:14 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the second position on the points table with four wins out of five matches. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with five wins from six matches.

In their recent games, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants, with Phil Salt scoring 89 runs. Rajasthan Royals secured a win against Punjab Kings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 39 runs.

In their history of 27 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 14 times, while Rajasthan Royals have secured victory in 13 games.

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:59 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR 74/1 in 8 overs

    Ashwin comes on to bowl, trying to outwit Raghuvanshi with his spin variations, but Narine manages to score a couple of boundaries. Rajasthan's fielding remains a concern as the 50-run partnership is reached.

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:40 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR 40/1 in 5 overs

    Rajasthan Royals dominate the PowerPlay, while Narine struggles. Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, hits consecutive boundaries.

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:36 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR 12/0 in 2 overs

    Avesh Khan tests Sunil Narire with a lovely bouncer but then the batsman takes the aerial route with a clean swing of the bat for a boundary. 

     

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:08 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR 2/0 in 1 over

    Riyan Parag puts down a dolly and Salt was dropped. This was a poor, casual approach from Parag. Brilliant over from Boult and we need to wait and watch how much the drop catch will cost. 

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 16 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first.

    Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl first. Might be better to chase on this. Very much excited to be back in Eden Gardens, there's a great vibe in the stadium. Jos and Ash are available for this game, so they are coming back.

    Shreyas Iyer: Would have loved to bowl as well based on the last game, on how the ball moved around. Whenever he (Narine) comes in, he is hard to read and he's got that poker face all throughout, we want him to perform him the way he has. We are playing the same team

  • 16 Apr 2024, 05:03 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Head to head stats (Past 5 matches)

    2023 – RR won by 9 wickets

     

    2022 – KKR won by 7 wickets

     

    2022 – RR won by 7 runs

     

    2021 – KKR won by 86 runs

     

    2021 – RR won by 6 wickets

  • 15 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

  • 15 Apr 2024, 10:04 PM

    KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Kolkata. Stay tuned for latest updates.

