KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Philip Salt departs for 10, KKR one down

16 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl first. Might be better to chase on this. Very much excited to be back in Eden Gardens, there's a great vibe in the stadium. Jos and Ash are available for this game, so they are coming back.

Shreyas Iyer: Would have loved to bowl as well based on the last game, on how the ball moved around. Whenever he (Narine) comes in, he is hard to read and he's got that poker face all throughout, we want him to perform him the way he has. We are playing the same team