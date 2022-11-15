Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Why has US imposed Rs 983 crore fine on Tata Group-owned Air India?

The United States has decided to impose a fine of USD 121.5 million dollars on Indian airline Air India, which was recently bought by Tata Group.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Why has US imposed Rs 983 crore fine on Tata Group-owned Air India?
Air India is liable to pay over Rs 938 crores to US (File photo)

Air India, which is one of the biggest Indian airlines in the country, has found itself in trouble after the United States imposed a whopping fine on the company. The US Department of Transport has decided to impose a fine of USD 121.5 million on Air India.

Tata Group recently acquired Air India, which is among the six airlines that have agreed to cough up a total of over USD 600 million as refunds, according to the US government. Now, Air India has been asked to pay a fine of over Rs 938 crores to the country.

According to the US government, Air India is liable to pay a fine of USD 121.5 million as penalties for extreme delays in providing refunds to passengers due to the cancellation or change in flights, mostly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US officials further said that the “refund on request” policy of Air India is contrary to the Department of Transportation policy, which mandates air carriers to legally refund tickets in the case of cancellation or change in flight.

According to an official investigation, Air India took more than 100 days to process more than half of the 1,900 refund complaints filed with the Department of Transportation for flights that the carrier cancelled or significantly changed.

As quoted by PTI, the US Transport Department said, “Irrespective of Air India's stated refund policy, in practice, Air India did not provide timely refunds. As a result, consumers experienced significant harm from the extreme delay in receiving their refunds.”

The US government further added, “When a flight gets cancelled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever that doesn't happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back.”

Air India is the flag carrier airline of India and was owned by the Government of India previous to the Tata Group. Tata ended up buying a 100 percent stake in Air India earlier this year at the price of Rs 18,000 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out Wakanda, check it out

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone quarry in Mizoram collapses, 15 feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.