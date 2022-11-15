Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already among the top grossers of 2022, just a few days after its launch. The movie carries the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and Marvel Studios. To celebrate the special superhero movie, Lexus has partnered with Adidas, Adidas S.E.E.D, Calty Design Research and 3D printing company Carbon to create a custom Black Panther edition Lexus RX 500h F Sport. Take a look at the sporty SUV that is straight out of Wakanda.