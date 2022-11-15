Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired Lexus SUV features custom paint job and cabin.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already among the top grossers of 2022, just a few days after its launch. The movie carries the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and Marvel Studios. To celebrate the special superhero movie, Lexus has partnered with Adidas, Adidas S.E.E.D, Calty Design Research and 3D printing company Carbon to create a custom Black Panther edition Lexus RX 500h F Sport. Take a look at the sporty SUV that is straight out of Wakanda.

 

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport comes with a special paint job

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport comes with a special paint job
1/5

The re-imagined exterior of the RX features the Wakandan-inspired print and purple colorway that is also used throughout the Adidas sportswear collection. A diamond pattern inlayed across the hood is inspired by the Black Panther’s claw necklace.

 

2. Custom Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV gets unique badging

Custom Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV gets unique badging
2/5

Gold details, a tie to the new Black Panther’s suit, accent the exterior, with unique “F” center caps, F SPORT on the wheels and Lexus badging that are reimagined using the fictional Wakandan alphabet. 

 

3. Lexus RX 500h F Sport Black Panther edition takes inspiration from Wakandan culture

Lexus RX 500h F Sport Black Panther edition takes inspiration from Wakandan culture
3/5

The word “Vibe-Branium,” also spelled in the Wakandan alphabet, is added to the rear badging as part of its unique name: the Lexus RX 500h Vibe-Branium AWD DIRECT4.

 

4. Cabin of custom Lexus RX 500h F Sport features Black Panther inspired design

Cabin of custom Lexus RX 500h F Sport features Black Panther inspired design
4/5

Using the modern luxury of the latest RX as a canvas, Adidas's custom Wakanda-inspired tribal gold print covers sections of the seating surfaces and are featured prominently on the seat bolsters in particular. The same pattern is applied to the door panel inserts and in purple sections of the steering wheel. 

 

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired SUV also features detailed customisations

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired SUV also features detailed customisations
5/5

The F Sport door sill plate is translated in the Wakandan alphabet along with “Wakanda Forever”, which is embroidered on the steering wheel. Key tactile areas such as the steering wheel pad and front and rear headrests are covered in the Carbon 3D printed energy-returning athletic shoe mid-sole material used in the adidas 4D-FWD. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Selfiee release live updates: Reviews, box office prediction, know all about Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.