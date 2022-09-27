Why are Bharat Gears stocks trending? Why should you know about it?

Representational Image

Bharat Gears Ltd. shares increased more than 6% to Rs. 148 per share in Tuesday's opening deals on the BSE as the auto ancillary stock began trading ex-bonus, one day before its record date for the bonus issue of the company's equity shares.

Bharat Gears bonus 2022:

Bharat Gears disclosed bonus shares with a 1:2 ratio. Simply put, the company will award eligible shareholders one bonus share in addition to the existing two equity shares. Under the bonus shares, a total of 51,18,35 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each are proposed to be issued.

The company has fixed the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue, i.e September 28. The bonus shares will be paid out by the company within two months of the board of directors' approval on August 24, 2022.

“We wish to inform you that the members of the Company, in their Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, September 20,2022, inter alia, considered and approved the issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by way of capitalization of reserves in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by the members whose names appear in the Register of Members or as the beneficial owner(s) of the Equity Shares of the Company, in the records of the Depositories, on the close of business on the Record Date being September 28, 2022," the company had informed in an exchange filing.

The bonus comes from the company's excess of 5.1 crore in free reserves. The company had free reserves worth more than 5.8 crore as of March 31, 2022. The company's share capital is anticipated to increase after the bonus issue from its current level of over 10.2 crore to more than 15.35 crore (pre-bonus issue scenario). Bonus shares are additional, fully paid shares that a company issues to its existing shareholders.