Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

Bharat NCAP crash tests came into effect on December 15.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs have become the first vehicles to receive a 5-star rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). These two SUVs are the new Safari and Harrier. Bharat NCAP crash tests came into effect on December 15. This rating covers both adult and child occupant protection. Sharing the news, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the company. "BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards," he tweeted.

Key safety features in the new Safari and Harrier

  • 7 airbags with 6 as standard across personas
  • Electronic Stability Control as standard
  • 3-point seatbelts in all rows
  • Seat Belt Reminder for all passengers
  • Isofix tethers
  • Seatbelts with Retractor, Pretensioner, Load Limiter (RPLL) and anchor pretensioner
  • Reinforced cabin structure enhanced to provide symmetric crash performance and side pole impact
