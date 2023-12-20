Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

Bharat NCAP crash tests came into effect on December 15.

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs have become the first vehicles to receive a 5-star rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). These two SUVs are the new Safari and Harrier. Bharat NCAP crash tests came into effect on December 15. This rating covers both adult and child occupant protection. Sharing the news, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the company. "BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards," he tweeted.

Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement!



Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating ertification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety. BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for… pic.twitter.com/rhRUAhPhHV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 20, 2023

Key safety features in the new Safari and Harrier