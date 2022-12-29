Twitter down for several users in India, both website and app affected

You're not the only one who is having trouble using Twitter today. Dozens of users are reporting a variety of issues, from the site appearing to be completely down to failing to fetch fresh tweets, to receiving warnings indicating they have surpassed their rate limit.

Twitter, the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk is down for several users in India on Thursday morning. More than 10,000 reports have been registered till 7 am in the morning on the outage monitoring website www.downdetector.com.

Users in the United States and other countries, such as Canada, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Germany, are unable to access the Twitter website, according to Downdetector, which monitors internet outages around the world. When accessing Twitter's homepage, this error appears in place of the timeline: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

Since Musk fired a sizable portion of the company's workers earlier this year, many users have reported experiencing a variety of problems with the service. Contrary to certain forecasts, the website has remained online for the most part ever since, even during significant occasions like the World Cup or Elon's self-reported times when he unplugged "one of the more sensitive server racks."

The notifications tab, which includes mentions and likes among other interactions with other users, does not appear to be updating; yet, the iPhone and Android versions of Twitter appear to still be operational, if problematic. Still, using the app is now your best option for accessing Twitter.