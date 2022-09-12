Search icon
TRAI orders telcos to provide 30 days' validity plans to subscribers

TRAI said if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

File photo

India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, has mandated that all Telecom Service Providers (TSP) must provide at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and combination voucher which can be renewed after the completion of a month’s duration, 30 days.

In a new release dated September 12, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India added that if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month.

"Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher having a validity of thirty days," it said in a release.

"Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month," it added.

