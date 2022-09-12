TRAI orders telcos to provide 30 days' validity plans to subscribers

File photo

India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, has mandated that all Telecom Service Providers (TSP) must provide at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and combination voucher which can be renewed after the completion of a month’s duration, 30 days.

In a new release dated September 12, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India added that if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month.

"Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher having a validity of thirty days," it said in a release.

"Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month," it added.

Press Release No 622022 regarding availing recently launched vouchers of 30 days validity and renewable on same date of every monthhttps://t.co/qfkup9c4CA — TRAI (@TRAI) September 12, 2022

READ | India's retail inflation rises to 7% in August as compared to 6.71% in July due to higher food prices