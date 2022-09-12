Headlines

India's retail inflation rises to 7% in August as compared to 6.71% in July due to higher food prices

Retail inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Retail inflation has spiked up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row. According to the data, inflation in the food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

In June, retail inflation had stood at 7.01 per cent while in July, it had fallen marginally to 6.71 per cent. Now in August it has again risen to 7 per cent due to rise in prices of vegetables, cereal, milk, clothing, footwear, and housing.

