Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maidaan review: Amit Sharma scores a winner with Bollywood's best sports drama in years, Ajay Devgn shines yet again

Thomas Kurian announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Paycio first-of-its-kind Crypto payments app launched, allowing users to transact via mobile numbers

Anil Ambani faces massive setback, Rs 8000 crore arbitral award for Reliance firm now…

Noida police announces traffic diversions for Eid Al-Fitr, list of roads to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maidaan review: Amit Sharma scores a winner with Bollywood's best sports drama in years, Ajay Devgn shines yet again

Thomas Kurian announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Paycio first-of-its-kind Crypto payments app launched, allowing users to transact via mobile numbers

7 Bollywood films that earned most through paid previews

8 signs that show you have poor digestive system

8 best raw mango recipes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Maidaan review: Amit Sharma scores a winner with Bollywood's best sports drama in years, Ajay Devgn shines yet again

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, his father was superstar, will now make comeback with..

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, then quit acting after many flop films, married Muslim man without..

HomeBusiness

Business

Thomas Kurian announces new capabilities, advanced chips for AI era

Gemini 1.5 Pro offers two sizes of context windows – 128,000 tokens and 1 million tokens, and is now available in public preview.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

article-main
Thomas Kurian
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on Tuesday announced several new capabilities and solutions in the AI era to drive customer success and momentum, including custom silicon advancements, Google Axion which is the company’s first custom Arm-based CPU designed for the data centres, and Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Gemini 1.5 Pro offers two sizes of context windows – 128,000 tokens and 1 million tokens, and is now available in public preview.

“In addition, we are announcing the ability to process audio files including videos with audio. Customers can process vast amounts of information in a single stream including 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, codebases with over 30,000 lines of code, or over 700,000 words,” Kurian said as the company organised its ‘Google Cloud Next’ event in the US.

The company also enabled “AI anywhere” through Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), allowing the users to choose the environment, configuration, and controls that best suit their organisation’s specific needs.

Kurian said that ‘Google Axion’ delivers up to 50 per cent better performance and up to 60 per cent better energy efficiency than comparable current-generation x86-based instances.

“Vertex AI, our enterprise AI platform, sits on top of our world-class infrastructure. It is the only unified platform that lets customers discover, customize, augment, deploy, and manage gen AI models,” he informed.

The company is offering more than 130 models, including the latest versions of Gemini, partner models like Claude 3, and popular open models including Gemma, Llama 2, and Mistral.

“Powered by Google DeepMind’s SynthID, we are proud to announce it is generally available today for AI-generated images produced by Imagen 2.0,” said the company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid actor, set to earn over Rs 300 crore for one film, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman, SRK, Akshay

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur arrested day before proposed march in his support

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement