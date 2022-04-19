'Their salary will be USD 0 if my bid succeeds': Elon Musk's jibe at Twitter Board

(Image Source: Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Board members seem to be at loggerheads with each other. Days after Twitter adopted a 'poison pill' corporate defence strategy to protect itself from a takeover bid, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday took a swipe at the company's Board of Directors on Twitter.

"Board salary will be USD 0 if my bid succeeds, so that's ~ USD 3M/year saved right there," Elon Musk tweeted in response to a user's post criticizing the Board. Last week, Tesla CEO offered to buy out the company for USD 43 billion. Musk is the company's second-biggest shareholder, owning a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

Read | Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to challenge Elon Musk’s plan to acquire company

Elon Musk has been critical of Twitter's policies and had said that his proposed acquisition of Twitter is not about money but free speech and 'the future of civilisation'. He had also asked his 80 million followers on Twitter if 'taking Twitter private at USD 54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the Board'.

On April 15, after Twitter opted for a plan to promote shares at a reduction to forestall any try by shareholders to amass a stake of greater than 15% without taking the approval of its Board of Directors, the Tesla Chief tweeted, "Love Me Tender," an Elvis Presley song.

Since he bought the stake in Twitter, Elon Musk has tweeted several product ideas, such as eliminating ads to an edit button. He had also asked his followers if the company's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter.