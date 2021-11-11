Headlines

The Life Experience of Being a Young Entrepreneur: Hardik Jethva

Hardik Jethva, 29, is a young CEO and Founder of Eminent Coders, one of the best WordPress and Magento Website Development companies in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

Hardik Jethva’s Professional Summary

Hardik Jethva, 29, is a young CEO and Founder of Eminent Coders, one of the best WordPress and Magento Website Development companies in India. With the building client portfolio and working on hundreds of projects for website development, web apps, software, and mobile apps, He invests in his brand-new venture of material supply and export —Eminent Overseas. Since 2019, Eminent Overseas has served a wide range of Clientele across countries. ensuring that all the significant public places become disable friendly and offer the best experience and services of the country. He further takes his entrepreneurial flair ahead with the launch of a website featuring the best products & reviews — eBest Check Pvt. Ltd. and making purchasing decisions easier for customers. The website now generates revenue based on affiliate marketing with Amazon.

Background

Hardik was born on 25 August 1992 in the town of Vasavad, Gujarat, where he completed his early education and academics. From an early age, he was an average student but has always been ambitious and passionate to soar his career track! He completed his diploma in Computer Engineering in 2013. After his diploma, he was a trainee at I-Square Infomedia and was later promoted to the Jr. PHP Developer because of his exceptional skills and programming knowledge on developing multiple websites using the PHP MYSQL platform.

Later, he pursued a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from Gujarat Technological University in 2016. During his course of technical study, he focused on Magento and WordPress Development. He worked for Technopus Pvt. Ltd. as a Senior WordPress Developer for 2 years. At present, he is the CEO and managing director at Eminent Group of Companies with 50% stake holdings.

Interest Areas

Apart from entrepreneurship and technology, Hardik’s favorite pastimes include morning walks, travel, meditation, brain programming, eating healthy food, socializing with people, and car rides. He loves adventures and takes small strolls into the garden and around the forest region. Whenever he is traveling, one can see him with a camera doing amazing photography.

Interviewing Hardik Jethva on his Life Experience of being an Entrepreneur

How did you build an Entrepreneurial spirit at such a young age?

I think one should first have a mindset that matches their goals and idea of doing something great. Without having the right mindset of a kind, it never happens to be in our actions. Even while doing a job in the beginning, I had a mindset to start my own IT company. The venture of one company and its success made my entrepreneurial spirit stronger to continue with new endeavors of businesses like Eminent Overseas and eBest Check Pvt. Ltd.

Describe your daily routine and life as an Entrepreneur.

What were the key challenges you faced at the early stages of your business and how did you overcome them?

For me, it seems like an everyday challenge to find solutions, workarounds, and handle a team of employees to ensure that the business runs efficiently and successfully. My initial challenges while building Eminent Coders were cash flow management, hiring processes, running your business through different marketing strategies, discovering business growth, and strapped budgets to spend on employee salaries.

Right now, with the operational responsibilities of 3 companies, I find it difficult to manage my time due to increasing work hours. However, there is no other way to overcome challenges but to face them head-on. I accept them as a great learning curve and thrive throughout!

What skills have you developed with your work experience and initial business success?

When I started my career, I was well-versed only in programming and website development. By establishing new businesses, I learned people management and workload delegation including some professional skills of SEO, Digital Marketing, Client Outreach, Lead team and Fund Management.

Some of the professional skills come from learning and certification, and most of my skills have developed from work experience. The latter is true for me.

What is it that motivates and drives you?

To be honest, we cannot always stay motivated. However, it is important to find your source of motivation and make a difference through the work we do. In life, my greatest motivation is my love for my family and the passion for building businesses that creates new employment opportunities for the generation. Having said all, both success and failure drive me to perform better, stay stronger and continue my growth as an Individual and an Entrepreneur.

What kind of books do you recommend for aspiring Entrepreneurs?

I am not an avid reader. But I love to read books offline, when I am seeking inspiration or working on my analytical thinking skills. I believe the world is full of ideas and lessons to learn. You don't have all the time in life to make mistakes and learn. Books are the best sources to learn about people’s experiences, perspectives on matters, and creative ideas.

For those who are reading this, I strongly recommend reading The 5 AM Club, The Greatest Salesman In the World, Steve Jobs to gain knowledge and find motivation on starting up a new business venture, managing your finances, or simply expanding your vocabulary.

Do you think it is easy to be an Entrepreneur?

This is a tough question. I believe everyone has their way of learning and finding growth. But one thing is sure, that success comes through strong determination, patience, and persistence. It seemed easy to me because I was determined to follow my entrepreneurial goals. So, genuinely anything is easy if you are willing to pursue it. Quoting the famous line,” Where there is a will, there is a way.”

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs who are starting?

When people ask me how I got here, I tell them I was patient enough to pursue what I had decided for my life. I didn't settle for anything less than what matches my career expansion. My message to aspiring young entrepreneurs is, “Develop a mindset of how you would like to see yourself in the future, and simply start with what you have. The perfect time or day will never come. Now is the only time you have.”

About Eminent Coders

Eminent Coders is an IT consultancy rendering cost-effective industry-standard web development services for all sectors. The hub-point is recognized for its primitive online business solutions of Website Design & Development, Application Development by using the current technologies for multiple platforms that match clients’ expectations.

About Eminent Overseas

Eminent Overseas is one of the few companies providing Tactile indicating services in India that are involved in creating products for the betterment of the visually impaired in the country. Our goal is to initiate the change in public spaces of Healthcare, Transportation, and Education to become more adaptable for visually impaired individuals.

About eBest Check

eBest Check Pvt. Ltd. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates and Flipkart Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed for endorsement, recommendation, and/or linking to Amazon.in and Flipkart products. The website earns a small commission on every successful purchase through the link.

- Brand Desk Content

