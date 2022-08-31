Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Tesla CEO Elon Musk files another notice to terminate $44 billion Twitter deal

Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk files another notice to terminate $44 billion Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk files another notice to terminate $44 billion Twitter deal
Elon Musk delivered a second letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc., following the world's richest man's subpoena of a whistleblower seeking details on how the social media platform checks spam accounts. The firm deceived Elon Musk and authorities about the actual number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform when it made a $44 billion offer for Twitter in July.
 
Musk sent a letter in July claiming that the company’s inability to prove how many bots and spam accounts were on its service was a reason to back out of the deal.
According to Twitter’s response, his attempt to pull out of the agreement is “invalid and unjust”. 
 
According to a court document filed on Monday, Mr. Musk has asked former Twitter security chief and whistleblower Peiter Zatko for information mostly regarding how the microblogging network measures spam accounts.
 
Famous hacker "Mudge" Mr. Zatko said in his lawsuit, which was made public last week, that the corporation misrepresented its security measures and gave user growth priority above eliminating spam.
 
The subpoena to Mr. Zatko comes in the run-up to a five-day trial at the Delaware Court of Chancery set to begin on October 17. The billionaire Musk has been claiming for months that he may back out of the USD 44 billion transaction since the company he committed to buy undercounted its fake and spam accounts. Due to Musk's withdrawal from the deal, a pivotal legal dispute will take place in October.
 
According to the letter released on Tuesday, the additional information supports his argument that Twitter is in "material noncompliance" with its obligations related to data privacy and consumer protection legislation and that the firm is exposed to hostile actors and data centre outages.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.