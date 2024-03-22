TCS inks 7-year deal to transform Denmark-based Ramboll’s IT infrastructure

Over the next 7 years, TCS will modernise and streamline Denmark-based Ramboll’s IT operating model to drive business growth and optimise the IT cost base.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic partnership to transform the global IT infrastructure of Ramboll, an architecture, engineering and consultancy company.

“With TCS as our partner, we are confident in our ability to future-proof the business and continue to deliver the excellent services our customers expect,” said Thomas Angelius, Senior Group Director, Chief Information Officer, Ramboll.

TCS will also deliver services to manage Ramboll’s cloud and data centres, application development and maintenance, cyber security and digital workplace.

Operating across 35 countries, Ramboll offers sustainable solutions to enterprises.

“The partnership will help Ramboll with a scalable, future-ready IT platform driving business agility. TCS will leverage the power of data, cloud, and analytics to help Ramboll drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth,” said V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS.

TCS said it will help reduce costs and realise economies of scale within Ramboll’s IT estate.

Ramboll will also get access to the rich contextual knowledge in TCS, innovations and technologies to further strengthen its IT processes.

As part of this partnership, TCS said it will also induct more than 300 Ramboll IT employees in 12 countries.

TCS has been present in Denmark for over 30 years, driving growth and transformation for its clients.



