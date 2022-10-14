Tata Steel likely to exit from UK , THIS may be the reason

Representational Image

The UK government is unlikely to give Tata Sons a subsidy package worth 1.5 billion pounds for the anticipated switch to green energy. Tata Sons is contemplating leaving Tata Steel's UK operations as a result.

Tata Sons claims that over the following few years, it will be necessary to switch out the carbon-intensive blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces in order to keep the factory operating. According to sources who spoke to ET, Tata Sons doesn't see much point in waiting impatiently for support from the UK government, which is "sitting on the fence" and considering different exit strategies.

With a capacity to produce five million tonnes of steel annually, the Tata Group has had a sizable commercial presence in the UK for many years. It has been outspoken about the need for government assistance to continue operating.

An executive privy of the development said to ET, “Existing businesses which are also supporting local communities have never been our group philosophy, but it has to be acknowledged and supported by the government too.”

The executive went on to say that the company has been discussing high operating costs for the last two years, and there ought to be a resolution to this concern already. “The only other option is closure of sites,” said the executive.