Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how

WhatsApp users will be able to connect their WhatsApp accounts from their smartphones to the Android tablet app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how
Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform is developing a new feature that will allow users to link their current accounts to additional devices, such as Android tablets.
 
The feature is currently available for WhatsApp beta testers. Android Authority reports that the new feature will enable users to connect their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform's Android tablet app, eliminating the need to set up a separate WhatsApp account on the additional Android device, IANS reported.
 
Finally, WhatsApp users will be able to use WhatsApp accounts on two phones. (Also Read: Meta, Twitter, Amazon and more: List of 20 big tech companies laying off employees amid global recession fears)
 
Step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp account on two phones:
  1. Ensure that WhatsApp v2.22.25.8 beta is installed, signed in, and operational on your primary phone.
  2. Users of Android tablets will need to scan a QR code on the tablet app with their phone app in order to access the updated WhatsApp app.
  3. After linking, WhatsApp will transfer users’ chats to the tablet app 
Users will now be able to continue their conversation from the phone app on their Android tablet.
 
In the meantime, WhatsApp has deactivated over 23 lakh malicious accounts in India during the month of October in accordance with the updated IT Rules 2021, which impose increased obligations on social media companies.
 
WhatsApp banned around 24,000 accounts in the month of October 2022 and 8,11,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp received 701 complaint reports in October in India, and the records ‘actioned’  were 34, said the company in a statement. 
 
WhatsApp spokesperson said, "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of October 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October.”
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.