Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform is developing a new feature that will allow users to link their current accounts to additional devices, such as Android tablets.

The feature is currently available for WhatsApp beta testers. Android Authority reports that the new feature will enable users to connect their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform's Android tablet app, eliminating the need to set up a separate WhatsApp account on the additional Android device, IANS reported.

Also Read: Meta, Twitter, Amazon and more: List of 20 big tech companies laying off employees amid global recession fears

Step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp account on two phones:

Ensure that WhatsApp v2.22.25.8 beta is installed, signed in, and operational on your primary phone. Users of Android tablets will need to scan a QR code on the tablet app with their phone app in order to access the updated WhatsApp app. After linking, WhatsApp will transfer users’ chats to the tablet app

Users will now be able to continue their conversation from the phone app on their Android tablet.

