Social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy shares his valuable perspective on digital marketing

As we are immersing ourselves in the world of the internet and Technology, we have all realized the importance of Digital Marketing. As the quote by Danny Brown, an Award-Winning Marketer, and Author, goes, “90% trust peers on social networks (even strangers); only 15-18% trust brands.” As a fact, Digital marketing is an effective tool and technique in attracting the audience. Nowadays, People are more inclined to trust online reviews and resources. Hence, it has become very important for brands and businesses to acknowledge and accept the necessity of Digital Marketing. Y Sathish Reddy is a forty-year-old working as Social Media Convenor. He shares his personal view on society in his social media handles.

He says that the marketing industry fascinates him. He likes the challenge where he has to come up with new ideas and strategies to overcome a client’s problems each day because, in Digital Marketing, no blueprint is permanent. The trends keep on changing, and you have to constantly test to know which strategy is efficient at that point in time. In addition, he also believes that your content can be a game-changer in the Business and Marketing industry. He requotes a famous quote of Michelle Stinson Ross, Director of Marketing Operations at Apogee Result, “To continue winning the internet marketing game, your content has to be more than just brilliant, it has to give the people consuming that content the ability to become a better version of themselves.” He states that Digital Marketing looks easier and more fun from the outside but requires dedication and determination to survive.

“Digital Marketing is one of the most fascinating and fun industries. If you are someone who loves the Digital Space, then this is something you will love to do. However, not everyone is an efficient Digital Marketer. You must possess the skill and have the patience to make it to the top tier of the industry. Each day, hundreds of people start their journey of becoming Digital Marketers. However, not everyone makes it till the end.”

Throughout his journey, with his customized strategies, he has helped numerous people attain their dream goals. He listens to the pain points of his clients before devising any plan to overcome the said issue. He has been a part of the many success stories. He is one of the most efficient and hardworking Digital Marketers in the industry.

(Sponsored Content)