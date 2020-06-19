Sensex soars 524 points, Nifty tops 10,200

Equity benchmark indices had another green day on Friday as Banking and Finance stocks led the rally following mixed response from Asian markets.

BSE Sensex rallied 523.68 points, or 1.53 per cent, higher to close at 34,731.73. It soared 640.32 points during the day to touch an intra-day high of 34,848.37 and the low of 34,136.39.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 152.75 points, or 1.51%, to 10,244.40.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7.64%. Powergrid, ICICI Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank were also among the gainers.

IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, ITC, M&M, HDFC and Infosys were the top laggards.

In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Infratel, PowerGrid were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCL Tech, ITC and HDFC were among the losers.

Analysts said the rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows boosted the investors' sentiment.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a firm note while stock exchanges in Europe were trading significantly higher in early deals.

Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net of Rs 366.57 crore on Thursday.