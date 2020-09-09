Second Kisan train to transport Agri products from Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi, linking farmers directly to markets

The country's second and South India’s first Kisan Train was flagged off on Wednesday. The train will transport agriculture products from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Adarsh Nagar Railway Station in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Singh Tomar said, the Kisan Rail will play a big role in doubling the farmers' income by 2022. He said Kisan Rail was announced in the Union Budget, for transportation of Agri Products. Tomar said the government will soon launch the Kisan Udan program to boost horticulture.

Tomar said that efforts have been made in every budget to make provisions for strengthening the agricultural economy and doubling of farmers’ income, which is now beginning to bear fruit. Kisan Rail and Kisan Udaan had been announced in this year’s budget so that farm produce is able to be transported all over the country in less time.

On 7th August, the first Kisan Rail was flagged off between Devlali in Maharashtra and Danapur in Bihar as a weekly service, which was later made bi-weekly due to increasing demand. Now the 2nd Kisan Rail will benefit farmers of the states coming en route.

The Union Agriculture Minister expressed appreciation about the implementation of the new agriculture ordinances and the Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund in Andhra Pradesh. He said that in Anantapur fruits and vegetables are being grown in more than 2 lakh hectare areas, and the Kisan Rail will prove very beneficial to farmers of this region. Kisan Udaan service will also be started soon. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that horticulture is an important activity in the state. AP has 1st rank in the country in the production of tomatoes, coconut, papaya, and chilies and is the biggest fruit-producing state in South India. During the COVID situation, transportation of this horticultural produce to North India had become difficult. A number of special trains were run from Anantapur to Mumbai during the lockdown so that the horticultural produce could reach other parts of the country.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi said that Kisan Rail is being started to help in the speedy transportation of farm produce to distant places, in keeping with the goal of doubling farmers’ income. Farmers can now sell their produce wherever they get a better price without spoilage due to a reduction in transportation time. This facility will also help in increasing agricultural exports.

According to government sources, the introduction of Kisan Rail is conceptualized to provide priority to the farming sector and facilitate transportation of perishable agricultural products to various market places across the country. India’s second and South India’s first Kisan Train commenced its inaugural run from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Anantapur is fast becoming the Fruit Bowl of Andhra Pradesh. More than 80% of the 58 lakh MT of fruits & vegetables in the district is marketed out of the state, particularly to the north Indian States of Delhi, UP, Punjab, and Haryana among others. A major portion of the fruits and vegetables produced in Anantapur is transported out of the state.

Earlier this was being transported by roadways. Starting a Kisan Rail will be particularly helpful in benefitting the small farmers and traders in marketing their product across the country in a safe, economical, and speedy manner.