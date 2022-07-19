SaaS company Zoho to hire 2,000 employees, expand operations in India, abroad

Image Credit: Zoho

At a time when many startups and businesses are laying off staff in large numbers, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company is aiming at adding employees in India as well as around the globe.

Zoho Corp is looking to hire at least 2,000 employees across engineering, web developers, designers, product marketers, writers, support engineers and sales executive.

The company has already started hiring locally and is planning to start upskilling programmes such as Zoho Schools of Learning in these locations as they scale their operations.

"We have already started hiring locally and plan to start upskilling programmes such as Zoho Schools of Learning in these locations as we scale our operations," Prashant Ganti, head of products, tax, accounting & payroll, Zoho, said.

With approximately 10,000 people worldwide, Zoho has a presence in India and the United States, and it has recently expanded into areas such as Egypt, Jeddah, and Cape Town. Zoho is now looking to recruit talent in rural India.

"The majority of talent in cities originates from rural and small towns." Companies must "go where the talent is and invest in upskilling," said Ganti.

Ganti also discussed Zoho's goals for the fiscal year 2023, stating that the business would continue to invest in a vertically integrated tech stack. "In addition, we are investing in improving our audio/video capabilities, which have become critical for all business tasks." "In India, we are also investing in rural revival projects and in developing the country's deep-tech ecosystem," he added.

The SaaS firm provides HR solutions via Zoho People, financial management via Zoho Books, and other products such as Zoho Inventory, Zoho CRM, and Zoho Site. It also intends to enter the financial management suite market previously served by Intuit's Quickbooks.