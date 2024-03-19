Twitter
Business

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta is married to their eldest son Akash Ambani since 2019. As their wedding gift, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law a luxurious Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace which is worth Rs 451 crores.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Billionaires live a luxurious life and are not afraid to shower their loved ones and family members with expensive gifts. Today, we will tell you about some Indian billionaires who have showered super expensive gifts on their family members. 

Narayana Murthy's gift worth Rs 240 crores to his grandson

Infosys co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Narayana Murthy is grabbing headlines after he gifted 15 lakh Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crores to his 4 month old grandson Ekagrah who is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnana. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as they are also grandparents to Krishna and Anoushka, children of Akshata Murthy and UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's expensive gift to Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta is married to their eldest son Akash Ambani since 2019. As their wedding gift, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law a luxurious Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace which is worth Rs 451 crores, as per reports. In 2022, the necklace was displayed at Sotheby's and has since, gone off-market.

Adar Poonawalla gifted a batmobile to his son on his birthday 

CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, gifted a Batmobile to his son, similar to that of a DC comic book. For his son's 6th birthday in 2015, Adar Poonawalla got his Mercedes-Benz S-Class modified into a Batmobile.

Shiv Nadar gifted a house to his daughter Roshni worth a whopping Rs 115 crore

In 2014, Founder and Chairman of HCL, Shiv Nadar bought a house for his daughter Roshni. The house that Shiv Nadar bought for his only daughter and heir was one of the biggest property transactions in Delhi at the time and was worth a whopping Rs 115 crore. It is located in East Delhi's Friends Colony. 

Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal's luxurious wedding gift to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's only daughter, Isha Ambani married billionaire Anand Piramal in 2018. As their wedding gift, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal gifted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal a luxury house named Gulita in Mumbai. It is reportedly worth Rs 450 crores.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gift customised closets to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed twins - son Krishna and daughter Aadiya - in 2022. To celebrate the same, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gifted their grandchildren customised closets. 

Bill Gates gifts a horse farm to his daughter 

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates showed his love for his daughter Jennifer Gates Nasser when he gifted his trained equestrian daughter a horse farm worth Rs 277 crore. The horse farm is called Evergate Stables in Wellington, Florida, USA. 

READ | Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to..

