Rs 25 crore necklace, Rs 17 crore saree: This wedding was more expensive than Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

When we talk about affluent weddings, one event stands out in the crowd and that is the wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of mining baron and Karnataka's former minister G Janardhana Reddy to Rajiv Reddy, the son of the Hyderabad-based businessman, Vikram Deva Reddy. This wedding was one of the most expensive weddings in India and cost approximately Rs 500 crore. Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy got married on November 6, 2016. 

Brahmani Reddy's wedding to Rajiv was much more expensive than the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's children - Akash Ambani and Ambani. Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his ladylove Radhika Merchant this year.

As for Brahmani's wedding, her father Janardhana Reddy spared no expense in making sure that his daughter's wedding was an event to remember, not just for her but also for all the attendees. Brahmani's wedding went on for 5 days and 50,000 guests from all over the world were present to witness it. 

For her wedding ceremony, Brahmani Reddy wore a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree in red which was crafted with gold threads. The saree was designed by Neeta Lulla and cost a whopping Rs 17 crore. 

Brahmani's jewellery, on the other hand, will be remembered for years to come. She wore a diamond choker necklace priced at Rs 25 crore which complemented her extravagant saree. Her overall bridal jewellery, including Panchdala, maang tikka, and hair accessories, were worth Rs 90 crore. The makeup artist was specially called from Mumbai along with over 50 top makeup artists were hired. This entire arrangement was worth Rs 30 lakhs.

Janardhana Reddy booked 1,500 rooms across five and three-star hotels in Bangalore for a comfortable stay of his guests. Around 2000 cabs and 15 helicopters were hired to transport the guests. The venue of the wedding was reportedly turned into a replica of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The groom entered the venue on a chariot and the bride entered with a dazzling procession including 100 cultural troops including Brazilian samba dancers, Kamsale, nandikolu kunita and tribal dance. 

The invitation cards came in a blue box with an LCD screen inside playing a three-minute-long video of the Reddy family inviting the guests to the wedding. The wedding card alone, reportedly cost Rs 5 crore approximately.

All the members of the Reddy family dressed like kings and queens and wore gold and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees.

