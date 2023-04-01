Left job with salary of Rs 42 lakh, failed twice, is now CEO of a multi-crore company

Rohit Manglik, CEO of EduGorilla

It is tough for most of us to leave a job with a good salary package and do something new. It is like challenging a well-settled life. But there are some people who do not mind taking up challenges in order to do something new in their life and one such person is Rohit Manglik.

Rohit Manglik’s annual package was Rs 42 lakh when quit his job and started a startup. The annual turnover of his company is currently more than Rs 10 crore.

Rohit Manglik left his lucrative corporate job and started a startup named EduGorilla in 2020. Within three years, this startup has joined the top 10 companies in the world in the education sector. Currently more than 300 employees are working in EduGorilla.

Rohit Manglik, 32, founder and CEO of EduGorilla, did his BTech from NIT in 2012. After completing his engineering, Rohit Manglik worked in many big IT companies and finally decided to quit job in 2017 and returned to Farrukhabad.

Rohit Manglik once said in an interview that after leaving the job, he started career counseling with seven employees. He faced a lot of troubles in the small town and eventually the plan failed. After this, he moved to Lucknow and started an office but he failed once again.

Rohit Manglik learned from his two failures that counseling will not work. After this he went among the children and understood the real need of the children. In 2020, Rohit Manglik created an app named EduGorilla, which gives the correct information about the competitive exams to the students.