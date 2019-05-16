Repco Home Fin, Muthoot Fin, Chola Finance may rise today

Business
Bear market as the market is facing resistance at higher levels and till 11300 levels aren’t taken convincingly the overall market would remain weak
Repco Home Finance, Muthooth Finance, Chola Finance, Ujjivan, UPL are looking good whereas Tech Mahindra, Voltas are looking weak.
Banking, IT, pharma and auto sectors looks weak whereas NBFCs look good.
Nifty has a support at 10950-10900 range whereas resistance at 11300 levels. The daily, weekly and monthly momentum indicator MACD is well in sell mode hence we maintain our medium term bias negative for the index
NBFCs provided some support to the markets whereas most of the sectors are looking weak and created pressure on the index.
Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -assistant vice president - equity research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers