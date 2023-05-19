Search icon
RBI withdraws Rs 2000 notes: When and where can notes be exchanged? Know guidelines

Beginning from May 23, 2023, individuals can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at any bank, at any time that does not hamper regular banking activities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknote from circulation but it will continue as legal tender.

In a statement, the RBI said, "The 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 primarily to meet the currency requirements of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all 500 and 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time."

RBI, in its statement, also said, "Members of the public may deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch." 

Beginning from May 23, 2023, individuals can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at any bank, at any time that does not hamper regular banking activities.

RBI said that the deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, "without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions".

RBI said, "To complete the exercise in a time-bound manner and to provide adequate time to the members of the public, all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023. Separate guidelines have been issued to the banks."

RBI also said that an exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time shall also be provided at 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments from May 23, 2023.

