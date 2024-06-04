Twitter
India

Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners:

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 09:13 AM IST

Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon
Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 3rd phase of voting for 14 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha in Assam concluded on June 1, 2024. In the total three phases started from April 19 to May 7, 2024,  the registered vote of the Assam Lok Sabha election is 81.63 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies. In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters participated to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. The second phase was held for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri on April 26 with a total voters of 81.17 per cent and 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7. Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress), Gaurav Gogoi Jorhat Assam (INC), Joyanta Basymatary Kokrajhar Assam (UPP) are among the candidates. P Congress, AAP and other regional parties are major parties in Assam.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting will be done starting at 8 am collectively across the country revealing Assam's parliamentary representatives along with other states.

 

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check the full list of candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Joyram Engleng Autonomous District Assam INC TBD TBD
2 Amar Sing Tisso Autonomous District Assam BJP TBD TBD
3 Manoranjan Talukdar Barpeta Assam CPIM TBD TBD
4 Phani Bhushan Chaudhary Barpeta Assam AGP TBD TBD
5 Deep Bayan Barpeta Assam INC TBD TBD
6 Rakibul Hussain Dhubri Assam INC TBD TBD
7 Zabed Islam Dhubri Assam AGP TBD TBD
8 Sarbananda Sonowal Dibrugarh Assam BJP TBD TBD
9 Lurinjyoti Gogoi Dibrugarh Assam AJP TBD TBD
10 Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami Gauhati Assam INC TBD TBD
11 Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi Gauhati Assam BJP TBD TBD
12 Gaurav Gogoi Jorhat Assam INC TBD TBD
13 Topon Kumar Gogoi Jorhat Assam BJP TBD TBD
14 Smt. Roselina Tirkey Kaliabor Assam INC TBD TBD
15 Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Kaliabor Assam BJP TBD TBD
16 Kripanath Mallah Karimganj Assam BJP TBD TBD
17 Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury Karimganj Assam INC TBD TBD
18 Joyanta Basymatary Kokrajhar Assam UPPL TBD TBD
19 Garjan Mashhary Kokrajhar Assam INC TBD TBD
20 Pradhan Baruah Lakhimpur Assam BJP TBD TBD
21 Uday Shankar Hazarika Lakhimpur Assam INC TBD TBD
22 Madhab Rajbanshi Mangaldoi Assam INC TBD TBD
23 Dilip Saikia Mangaldoi Assam BJP TBD TBD
24 Suresh Bora Nowgong Assam BJP TBD TBD
25 Pradyut Bordoloi Nowgong Assam INC TBD TBD
26 Parimal Suklabaidya Silchar Assam BJP TBD TBD
27 Surjya Kanta Sarkar Silchar Assam INC TBD TBD
28 Ranjit Dutta Tezpur Assam BJP TBD TBD
29 Prem Lal Ganju Tezpur Assam INC TBD TBD
