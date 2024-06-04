Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners:

Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 3rd phase of voting for 14 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha in Assam concluded on June 1, 2024. In the total three phases started from April 19 to May 7, 2024, the registered vote of the Assam Lok Sabha election is 81.63 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies. In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters participated to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. The second phase was held for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri on April 26 with a total voters of 81.17 per cent and 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7. Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress), Gaurav Gogoi Jorhat Assam (INC), Joyanta Basymatary Kokrajhar Assam (UPP) are among the candidates. P Congress, AAP and other regional parties are major parties in Assam.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting will be done starting at 8 am collectively across the country revealing Assam's parliamentary representatives along with other states.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check the full list of candidates