Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Assam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners:
Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 3rd phase of voting for 14 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha in Assam concluded on June 1, 2024. In the total three phases started from April 19 to May 7, 2024, the registered vote of the Assam Lok Sabha election is 81.63 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies. In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters participated to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. The second phase was held for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri on April 26 with a total voters of 81.17 per cent and 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7. Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress), Gaurav Gogoi Jorhat Assam (INC), Joyanta Basymatary Kokrajhar Assam (UPP) are among the candidates. P Congress, AAP and other regional parties are major parties in Assam.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting will be done starting at 8 am collectively across the country revealing Assam's parliamentary representatives along with other states.
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Joyram Engleng
|Autonomous District Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Amar Sing Tisso
|Autonomous District Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Manoranjan Talukdar
|Barpeta Assam
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Phani Bhushan Chaudhary
|Barpeta Assam
|AGP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Deep Bayan
|Barpeta Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Rakibul Hussain
|Dhubri Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Zabed Islam
|Dhubri Assam
|AGP
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|Dibrugarh Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Lurinjyoti Gogoi
|Dibrugarh Assam
|AJP
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami
|Gauhati Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi
|Gauhati Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Gaurav Gogoi
|Jorhat Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Topon Kumar Gogoi
|Jorhat Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Smt. Roselina Tirkey
|Kaliabor Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
|Kaliabor Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Kripanath Mallah
|Karimganj Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
|Karimganj Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Joyanta Basymatary
|Kokrajhar Assam
|UPPL
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|Garjan Mashhary
|Kokrajhar Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|Pradhan Baruah
|Lakhimpur Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|21
|Uday Shankar Hazarika
|Lakhimpur Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|22
|Madhab Rajbanshi
|Mangaldoi Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|23
|Dilip Saikia
|Mangaldoi Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|24
|Suresh Bora
|Nowgong Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|25
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Nowgong Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|26
|Parimal Suklabaidya
|Silchar Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|27
|Surjya Kanta Sarkar
|Silchar Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|28
|Ranjit Dutta
|Tezpur Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|29
|Prem Lal Ganju
|Tezpur Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD