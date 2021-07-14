RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new clients in India from July 22, know why

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

BTS' V to feature soon in Running Man soon after 7 years; fans thrilled, here's when show will air

Mexican navy seized 4,400 metric tonnes of cocaine during two high speed chases at sea

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt ‘opportunist’, defends Made In Heaven 2 makers amid controversy: ‘You're just...'

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new clients in India from July 22, know why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday indefinitely barred Mastercard Inc from issuing new debit, credit or prepaid cards to domestic customers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 08:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday indefinitely barred Mastercard Inc from issuing new debit, credit or prepaid cards to domestic customers for violating data storage rules, dealing a blow to the US company in a key market. The ban takes effect on July 22.

In a notification, the RBI said Mastercard had not complied with data storage rules from 2018 that require foreign card networks to store Indian payments data "only in India" so the regulator can have "unfettered supervisory access".

The RBI said that the restrictions have been imposed as inspite of lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on storage of Payment System Data.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte Ltd (Mastercard) from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021," the central bank said in a statement.

It, however, added that the order will not impact the existing customers of Mastercard.

Mastercard will have to advise all card issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

Mastercard is a payment system operator authorised to operate a card network in the country under the PSS Act.

As per the RBI circular on storage of payment system data dated April 6, 2018, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months, the entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India.

They were also required to report compliance to the RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein.

Earlier, RBI had restricted American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International Ltd from onboarding new domestic customers on to their card networks from May 1 for violating data storage norms.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet China’s richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, was once richer than Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth is..

Meet man who joined Rs 26,103 crore company in 1990, now leads it as MD

Sushmita Sen recalls leaving Akshay Kumar film midway as her daughter Renee was hospitalised: 'Knew it was end of...'

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

Onam 2023: Know significance of traditional Kasavu saree worn during this festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE