Business

Ratan Tata’s company plans to build South Asia's biggest aviation training academy in collaboration with…

The largest aviation training academy in South Asia is set to open in Gurugram, Haryana, thanks to a partnership between Airbus and Tata group-owned Air India.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Edited by

Air India, led by Ratan Tata, has ambitious plans to build an aviation training academy that will provide top-notch facilities for training aviation professionals. This massive project will be developed in collaboration with Airbus. It will be the biggest aviation training academy in South Asia.

Air India has announced plans to open the largest integrated aviation training academy in South Asia, spanning 600,000 square feet, in Gurugram, Haryana. In the coming years, the aviation academy aims to train over 50,000 aviation professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, ground handling, engineers, and security personnel. 

In partnership with OEMs, Air India is establishing centers for advanced pilot training in two cutting-edge simulator training units. In order to support Air India's current and future Airbus and Boeing fleet and guarantee crew readiness prior to future aircraft deliveries, there will be more than 20 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Bays.

"Soon to open, the facility will train over 50,000 aviation professionals in just a few years, including pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, and more. Over 20 Full Flight Simulator Bays (FFS) will support Air India’s existing and future Airbus and Boeing fleets and ensure crew readiness ahead of future aircraft deliveries." Air India wrote on X

