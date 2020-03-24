Pune-based firm gets commercial approval for coronavirus testing kit, to produce kits for up to 1.5 lakh tests per week

A company in Maharashtra's Pune, the first in india to receive commercial approval from CDSCO, has said it can produce kits to provide 1-1.5 lakh tests for suspected coronavirus pateints.

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday said it has received commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its COVID-19 test kit.

One indigenous 'Made in India' kit will cost 80,000 and can test 100 patients.

The test kit has been named as Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit, the company said in a statement.

"With the emphasis on 'Make in India' and support from local and central government, the COVID- 19 kit has been made as per WHO/CDC guidelines. It was developed and evaluated in a record time," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said on Monday.

The company said local sourcing of COVID-19 test kits will be a major breakthrough for India as the as it would cost nearly one-fourth of the current procurement cost.

Mylab's test kit screens and detects the infection within 2.5 hours as compared with over 7 hours taken by current protocols.

Speaking to ANI, a scientist at Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd said the company is trying to ramp up the production.

"We can produce 1 to 1.5 lakh tests in a week, we are trying to increase our production for the public. These kits cost 1/4th the price that the imported kits are being sold for," Ranjit Desai said.