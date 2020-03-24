Pune-based firm gets commercial approval for coronavirus testing kit, to produce kits for up to 1.5 lakh tests per week
tHIS 'Made in India' kit will cost 80,000 and can test 100 patients.
A coronavirus testing kit developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
A company in Maharashtra's Pune, the first in india to receive commercial approval from CDSCO, has said it can produce kits to provide 1-1.5 lakh tests for suspected coronavirus pateints.
Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday said it has received commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its COVID-19 test kit.
One indigenous 'Made in India' kit will cost 80,000 and can test 100 patients.
The test kit has been named as Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit, the company said in a statement.
"With the emphasis on 'Make in India' and support from local and central government, the COVID- 19 kit has been made as per WHO/CDC guidelines. It was developed and evaluated in a record time," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said on Monday.
The company said local sourcing of COVID-19 test kits will be a major breakthrough for India as the as it would cost nearly one-fourth of the current procurement cost.
Mylab's test kit screens and detects the infection within 2.5 hours as compared with over 7 hours taken by current protocols.
Speaking to ANI, a scientist at Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd said the company is trying to ramp up the production.
"We can produce 1 to 1.5 lakh tests in a week, we are trying to increase our production for the public. These kits cost 1/4th the price that the imported kits are being sold for," Ranjit Desai said.