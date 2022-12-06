PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Kisan 13th installment likely to be released in December, keep THIS in mind

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme was announced by the government in 2019 to help farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment will likely be credited in the bank account of farmers’ by the end of this month. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment was disbursed by the government in the month of October and it is highly likely that this year’s third installment of this scheme will be released in December. For those who are unaware, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, also known as PM Kisan Yojana, the government provides yearly support of Rs 6,000. Farmers get the sum of Rs 6,000 in three payments of Rs 2,000 each.

In October, the government disbursed Rs 16,000 crore to more than 11 crore farmers as the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The second installment of the year 2022 was delayed due to some issues regarding the verification of documents. To make sure you receive the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment on time, you should get your eKYC done or you will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme. To know how to update PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website - pmkisan.gov.in on any web browser.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the eKYC tab.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card details and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on search

Step 5: Enter your registered mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card and enter the OTP generated.

Step 6: Select ‘Submit on Auth’

Step 7: If the data there matches your Aadhaar card, your PM Kisan Ekyc will be successful, and the KYC update will be complete.

Also read: Mahindra Thar, XUV300 available with up to Rs 1 lakh discount, check details



The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme was announced by the government in 2019 to help farmers.