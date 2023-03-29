PepsiCo releases new logo ahead of its 125th anniversary, to debut globally by 2024

Image: PepsiCo

First substantial rebranding for the beverage brand Pepsi in 15 years. The largest makeover, which will debut in North America this autumn and the rest of the world in 2024, is the return of the "Pepsi" wordmark on the company's patriotic yin-yang "globe"- exactly where it lived for any child of the ’80s or ’90s. Ahead of its 125th anniversary, Pepsi is redesigning the soft drink's logo while paying tribute and respect to the pop in the company's traditional labelling.

The new logo, which replaces one in use since 2008, features a large "PEPSI" in the centre of a black circle with red, white, and blue stripes surrounding it. The current logo features a globe with more subdued colours and the word "Pepsi" in a leaner typeface.

According to PepsiCo Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini, the redesign aimed to give the logo "great energy, confidence, and boldness."

(Also Read: Prices of essential medicines to rise from April 1: List includes painkillers, antibiotics, cardiac drugs)

This fall, PepsiCo will start using the new logo in the United States and Canada on "electric" blue and black cans and in marketing campaigns. In 2024, PepsiCo will introduce the logo on a global scale, as per the press release released by PepsiCo.

Over the past few years, the corporation has started to reevaluate its identity. The previous "Pepsi" inside a globe emblem was well-liked by focus groups, according to Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer of Pepsi.

The firm claims in a news release that the richer "electric" blue and black, which are presently the colours of Pepsi Zero Sugar cans, would be used throughout the portfolio to give the brand's colour scheme "a contemporary edge."