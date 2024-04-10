Twitter
Paycio first-of-its-kind Crypto payments app launched, allowing users to transact via mobile numbers

A unique feature of Paycio is that it works in offline transactions even when there is no internet connection this functionality applies to both deposits and withdrawals of crypto assets with transaction limits.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Paycio, a UAE-licensed (VARA) crypto payment services provider, aims to make everyday life easier using cryptocurrency and a unique crypto transaction application for users, merchants, and crypto enthusiasts to complete the transactions through Mobile number. Paycio offers many services like Crypto transactions, swapping, and wallet on the site. Crypto is slowly but surely becoming a part of people’s daily lives. Users can utilize crypto for daily transactions with Paycio's features. Sending crypto from your phone may be as simple as a bank transfer with the correct platform.

Paycio uses Unified Crypto Payment Interface (UCPI), which allows users to send and receive crypto globally irrespective of any cross-chain or any current wallets we used. On top of advanced features are sending more than 170+ cryptocurrencies instantly using just your mobile number. A unique feature of Paycio is that it works in offline transactions even when there is no internet connection this functionality applies to both deposits and withdrawals of crypto assets with transaction limits. This user-centric platform fosters crypto adoption and utility through secure P2P trading while adhering to strict KYC and AML regulations. Additionally, users get rewards through every transaction and referral. Even in Offline, QR code bridges merchants’ business transactions and enables customers to scan and pay with their smartphones using Paycio's innovative platform.

Dr S Sunil Kumar Singh, Founder of Paycio, states, "With our innovative mobile number-based transactions and offline payment functionality, Paycio meets the growing demand for user-friendly and accessible crypto solutions. Our robust security measures and attractive reward programs ensure a safe and rewarding user experience.."

Key highlights of the Paycio include

Seamless Mobile Transactions: Sending and receiving more than 100+ cryptocurrencies by mobile number makes transactions easier and more accessible than before.

Instant Transaction Confirmation: There will be no more waiting days for confirmation. Paycio lets you know your transaction went through instantly.

Offline Crypto Transactions: Paycio even 

works offline, which is perfect for sending crypto to allow for perfect transactions even without an internet connection.

Address Validation: Paycio uses address validation and top-notch security to keep your crypto safe from unauthorized access.

Robust Security Measures: Paycio protects users' assets using advanced technology encryption and authentication to prevent hackers and Prying Eyes

You earn, they earn. Everyone will receive rewards: Paycio offers rewards for both users and merchants, as well as for everyone  - for transactions, purchases, and referrals - to boost participation and engagement.

Alternate Fees: Paycio's Alternate Fees 

allow users to pay gas fees instantly using their supported currencies if their gas fees balance is insufficient, Which ensures seamless transaction completion.

Swap-to-Pay: Paycio's exclusive feature facilitates instant payments for merchant-to-person transactions with approved currencies. Seamlessly execute transactions within permitted currency boundaries, enhancing efficiency and convenience.

Cross-Chain Transaction: Cross-chain transactions by Paycio revolutionize currency exchange, enabling instant conversion across multiple compatible blockchains with supported currencies.

Web 3: In the dawn of Web 3, Paycio leads the charge in transforming digital transactions, pioneering innovative features that redefine finance. With each transaction, Paycio shapes the future of finance, advancing the evolution of Web 3.

NFC Transactions: Paycio uses NFC for secure, seamless contactless payments. Users may quickly exchange data and give QR code scanning and tap-to-pay capability to companies with a tap.

Bridging Fiat and Cryptocurrencies for Users and Merchants Paycio is readily available for users across 170+ countries, and we plan to evolve in the remaining countries, which are under processing. For more details, visit our link. We at Payicio invite everyone to participate in our influencer contest. We accommodate different fiat currencies such as USD.

In contrast to banks and governments, Paycio uses authorized and borderless crypto assets. Top brands in travel, gaming, entertainment, and e-commerce work with Paycio to extend their client base and expand Paycio's reach through user onboarding.

“At Paycio, we believe everyone should be able to access cryptocurrencies, anywhere and anytime, in a simple and secure way. Our partnerships with many top brands are a great inflection point of secure and easy crypto access for the multitudes,” said Bibin Babu, Co-Founder of Paycio.

As a wide-ranging cryptocurrency payment service, Paycio is available for both merchants and individuals, offering all the necessary tools and resources required to begin. With its user-friendly trading platform, a comprehensive collection of cryptocurrencies, and extensive support, Paycio presents itself as an excellent choice for both beginners and seasoned experts in the field.

