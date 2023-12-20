Headlines

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Over 80% of professionals worry about losing their jobs as AI advances: Report

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

HomeBusiness

Business

Over 80% of professionals worry about losing their jobs as AI advances: Report

The paper, titled "Future of the Skills Landscape 2024," emphasises the necessity of ongoing reskilling by highlighting the growing anxiety among India's workforce around possible job loss due to improving technology.

Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many are concerned about the potential negative effects of technology as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent. According to a recent poll, 82% of working professionals fear that as technology progresses, their jobs may become outdated.

The paper, titled "Future of the Skills Landscape 2024," emphasises the necessity of ongoing reskilling by highlighting the growing anxiety among India's workforce around possible job loss due to improving technology.

A survey on the effects of technology on careers was conducted among 2 lakh students, professionals, and academics by the edtech startup Hero Vired. Even still, 78% of respondents believe that upskilling is essential to be relevant in a changing job market, despite worries about losing their jobs.

As technology rapidly changes the nature of jobs, workers acknowledge that reskilling is essential to maintaining employment. The paper also emphasises how artificial intelligence has a significant impact on job advancement. According to 39% of respondents, AI capabilities have a major impact on people's advancement in existing positions.

Nonetheless, 43% of respondents are not happy with how little AI training their businesses are delivering. This disparity draws attention to the perceived value of AI talents against the real company funding for skill development.

With ChatGPT's debut, AI has become a hot topic when it comes to workplace technology. According to 90% of respondents, in five years artificial intelligence (AI) will be the most in-demand skill. Surprisingly, 80% of people think that by 2028, AI-related talents will also pay the greatest.

The study provides insight into the pattern and means of upskilling among professionals. 43.5% of adults between the ages of 18 and 55 believe that upskilling is necessary every six months. Online courses were chosen by 81% of those who chose to improve last year due to edtech's expansion of access to skill-building. Additionally, 83% believe that having specific AI skills would enhance career opportunities.

Even if AI promises pay increases, soft skills are still essential. As automation increases, workers with advanced hard skill sets emphasise the importance of focusing on non-technical talents like communication that distinguish people.

As a result, it was discovered that digital marketing, green occupations, and mental health counselling were among the top three non-technology field jobs that were anticipated to be in high demand. According to the survey, there is an increasing need for people with experience in management, green technology, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) as industries promote sustainability.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila says he cheated on her, claims there are other girls involved: 'I'm done with it'

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

KSET 2023: Karnataka State Eligibility Test registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE