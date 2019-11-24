Opposing 'forced' VRS, BSNL employees' unions call for hunger strike on Nov 25

Alleging that the BSNL management is forcing workers to opt for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), employees of the state-owned telecom company have called for pan-India hunger strike on November 25.

According to PTI, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor, which claimes to represent more than half of BSNL employees, alleged that the management is threatening employees of reduction in the retirement age to 58 years and far away postings if the employees don't opt for VRS.

"We are not opposing VRS. Those who want and think it is beneficial for them should opt for it. It is not beneficial for lower level employees and they are being threatened to take VRS, else retirement age will be reduced to 58. It is a forced retirement scheme, therefore we are going on a hunger strike on Monday," (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu told PTI.

In a notice for the hunger strike, the unions have alleged that those opting for VRS will not be able to apply for pension commutation, which is one-third of pension amount payable over 15 years in advance, only after attaining the age of 60 years, the report said.

The loss-making telecom firm is offering VRS to cut down its workforce as the employee cost runs into 55-60% of total expenditure.

Incorporated in 2000 out of the department of telecommunications, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), once a number two mobile player, is now an ailing unit with a mammoth 1.6 lakh employees. From a profit of Rs 10,000 crore around 2005, it recorded a loss of Rs 8,000 crore last year.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar has claimed that over 77,000 of around 1.6 lakh employees have opted for VRS.

Abhimanyu alleged that banks a few years back offered better VRS offer and if the management stops "threatening" employees, the number of those opting for the scheme will significantly come down.

What is BSNL VRS plan?

The ailing PSU is offering all regular and permanent employees of BSNL who attended the age of 50 years to seek voluntary retirement under the scheme. Those on deputation to other organisations or posted outside the corporation on deputation basis are also eligible.

The offer includes ex-gratia of an amount equal to 35 days salary for each completed year of service and 25 days salary for every year of service left until superannuation.

BSNL is looking at a savings of about Rs 7,000 crore each year if 70,000-80,000 employees opt for VRS.