'No power on earth can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047': Mukesh Ambani at VGGS 2024

In his address, Ambani emphasised the exceptional journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, noting, “No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength."

ANI

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, extended a warm welcome to attendees at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Recognising the summit’s 20-year legacy and its status as the world’s most prestigious investor summit, Ambani attributed its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

In his address, Ambani emphasised the exceptional journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, noting, “No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength."

Ambani said, “Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit–the most prestigious investor summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years, going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi’s vision and consistency.”

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries further said he was sure that India was on the path to become a 35 Trillion Dollar economy by 2047.

“Today, and in today’s India is the best time for young people to enter the economy to innovate and to provide ease of living and ease of earning to hundreds of millions of people. The coming generations will indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for ‘Vikasit Bharat’ – India as a fully Developed Nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. And as I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy” Mukesh Ambani said.

The Reliance Industries chief lauded the relentless efforts that have transformed Gujarat into a symbol of modern India’s growth, becoming synonymous with the progress and development witnessed in the nation.

Ambani said, “I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India’s growth–Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati. When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times–PM Modi, the most successful PM in India’s history.”

Ambani attributed the transformative journey of Gujarat to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed PM Modi as “the greatest global leader of our times” and lauded him as the “most successful PM in India’s history.”

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said that Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat’s growth story with significant investments in the next ten years.

“Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in Green Growth. We will help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030. For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of Green Products. And we are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024 itself” Mukesh Ambani said.

“Second, Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world. Today Gujarat is fully 5G enabled – something that most of the world does not yet have. This will make Gujarat a Global Leader in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption. 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive. Besides generating millions of new employment opportunities, it will produce AI enabled Doctors, AI enabled Teachers and AI enabled Farming, which will revolutionise Healthcare, Education and Agricultural productivity in the State of Gujarat. This will benefit every Gujarati in urban as well as rural areas, since to my mind AI also means an All Inclusive growth” Mukesh Ambani added.

“Third, Reliance’s Retail will further accelerate its mission to bring quality products to consumers and simultaneously empower lakhs of kisans and small merchants. Our Retail business improves the quality of life of all households of Gujarat with better products and services” the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries further committed.

“Fourth, Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in New Materials and the Circular Economy. As a first step, Reliance is setting up India’s first and world-class Carbon Fibre facility at Hazira. And finally, Fifth, Prime Minister Modi ji has announced that India will bid for 2036 Olympics. In preparation for that, Reliance and Reliance Foundation will join forces with several other partners in Gujarat to improve education, sports and skills infrastructure that will nurture the champions of tomorrow in various Olympics sports.” Mukesh Ambani said.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a testament to India’s commitment to fostering innovation, economic growth, and global collaboration.

Mukesh Ambani’s words echoed the sentiment that Gujarat, continues to be at the forefront of India’s remarkable journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse. 

