Netizens start meme fest after Myntra decides to change logo over police complaint, check best memes here

The e-commerce fashion giant Myntra on Saturday (January 30) changed its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist approached the state cyber police to file a complaint alleging that the logo was offensive towards women. The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with Avesta Foundation NGO.

Myntra's decision to change the logo has sparked a debate on the social media. While some have welcomed Myntra's decision, there are many others who said that such complaints are whimsical in nature.

Several netizens took to Twitter to make fun of Myntra's decision to change the logo.

I think Google needs to change their logo#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/NgqmOlDMFV — Sunil (@Sunil_9963) January 30, 2021

I mean what's wrong with this logo? Only a person with dirty mind could see such lame things.#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/sgqcUD6dc1 — Eeshi Pancholi (@PancholiEeshi) January 30, 2021

Myntra changes logo after activist calls it 'offensive' towards women. *Meanwhile other companies :- pic.twitter.com/BtS4DGF8j8 — Anurag (@anu_tweets_) January 30, 2021

Myntra is one of the largest online retail store for clothes and accessories in India. The fashion e-tailer recorded 51 percent increase in website traffic during 2020.