Netizens start meme fest after Myntra decides to change logo over police complaint, check best memes here

Myntra's decision to change the logo has sparked a debate on the social media.


Myntra

Tanweer Azam

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 08:57 AM IST

The e-commerce fashion giant Myntra on Saturday (January 30) changed its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist approached the state cyber police to file a complaint alleging that the logo was offensive towards women. The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with  Avesta Foundation NGO. 

Myntra's decision to change the logo has sparked a debate on the social media. While some have welcomed Myntra's decision, there are many others who said that such complaints are whimsical in nature.

Several netizens took to Twitter to make fun of Myntra's decision to change the logo.

Myntra is one of the largest online retail store for clothes and accessories in India. The fashion e-tailer recorded 51 percent increase in website traffic during 2020.