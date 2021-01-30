Myntra changes its logo for THIS reason - details inside

The e-commerce fashion giant Myntra has decided to change its logo after a woman activist filed a complaint with the state cyber police alleging that the logo was offensive towards women.

The complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with Avesta Foundation NGO. The complaint was filed in December 2020.

In the complaint, Patel demanded that the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant remove the logo, and urged the police to take appropriate action against the company.

The activist also complained about the matter across various forums and platforms on social media.

The logo supposedly depicts a 'naked woman', and the activist took umbrage to the 'offensive' logo.

"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time." DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department said

"We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same," she added.

The logo will change on all of the company's platforms including website, mobile app, and packaging material.

Meanwhile, social media had a field day over the issue:

The company is one of the largest online retail store for clothes and accessories in India and recorded 51 percent increase in website traffic during 2020.

Myntra has already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.