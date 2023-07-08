Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,50,000 crore move likely to make 36 lakh people richer, expected share price to be...

Headlines

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

The best pregnancy pillows to get when you’re expecting

Meet Mumbai woman with Rs 1200 crore wealth who built Rs 1000 crore revenue brand, here's why she's called 'Model CEO'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

The best pregnancy pillows to get when you’re expecting

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

Diabetes: 10 Best natural juices to lower blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey passes away due to heart attack

Bad news for MSD fans: MS Dhoni is set to be hospitalised, know what happened

Kharge will take decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: BK Hariprasad on suspense over next Karnataka CM

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

HomeBusiness

business

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,50,000 crore move likely to make 36 lakh people richer, expected share price to be...

Mukesh Ambani news: This demerger and subsequent listing will create India' fifth largest non-banking finance company in terms of capital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is planning to list Jio Financial Services on the stock exchanges in September. Reliance has already received the NCLT nod to demerge the company from the parent group. The move is expected to provide gains to the company's 36 lakh shareholders.

This demerger and subsequent listing will create India' fifth largest non-banking finance company in terms of capital. It will compete with Paytm and Bajaj Finance.

According to global brokering giant JPMorgan, Jio Financial's share price is expected to be Rs 189. Two other companies have pegged the estimated price at Rs 179 and Rs 157-190.

The Reliance Strategic Investments will be renamed JSFL. The announcement is expected in July or August.

The roadmap for the company will be highlighted by the billionaire in the annual general meeting whose date is unknown as of now.

Those who hold Reliance Industry Limited's shares will also get the shares of Jio Financial. The number of allotted shares will be equal to the share holdings of the parent company.

The net worth of Bajaj Finance is Rs 44000 crore. The net worth of Jio Financial will be Rs 1,50,000 crore, reported ET. An expert said the real net worth will be Rs 1,50,000 crore minus Rs 1,10,000 crore of Reliance's net worth.  

The upcoming company has investments in -- Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL), Reliance Payment Solutions, Jio Payments Bank, Reliance Retail Finance, Jio Information Aggregator Services and Reliance Retail Insurance Broking, reported ET.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE