Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani sells her Rs 494 crore luxurious mansion to…

Isha Ambani sold the property to the couple for a staggering amount of Rs 494 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he lives in the country’s most expensive home Antilia which is believed to be worth over Rs 15000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family members own a range of uber luxurious properties around the globe and one of them has now made it to the news. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has sold one of her luxurious mansions in Los Angeles to popular Hollywood duo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As per a report by Economic Times, Isha Ambani sold the property to the couple for a staggering amount of Rs 494 crore.

If reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani spent a significant amount of time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022. Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Isha Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani also stayed in the mansion along with their pregnant daughter. Reports suggest that Isha Ambani’s mansion was on and off the market for the past five years, before it was sold to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a cash deal.

The massive mansion that belonged to the Ambanis spans over 5.2 acres in the super expensive Beverly Hills area. It features a range of opulent amenities that includes a 155-foot infinity pool, indoor pickleball court, salon, gym, spas and more. With 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, the luxurious mansion also has an outdoor entertainment pavilion, kitchen, and lush lawns.