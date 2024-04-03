Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami warning

RBI set to hold first monetary policy review in 2024-25 today, rate cuts unlikely

Meet Indian queen who divorced husband for love, she is from...

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Scrutiny process starts today; check how to apply for re-checking

Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan has this connection with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani sells her Rs 494 crore luxurious mansion to…

Meet Indian queen who divorced husband for love, she is from...

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Scrutiny process starts today; check how to apply for re-checking

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency seen in feet

7 desi breakfasts to keep heart healthy

6 animals that thrive in cities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Meet director, who has written blockbusters grossing Rs 5000 crore for Salman Khan, Ram Charan, NTR, Prabhas; son is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani sells her Rs 494 crore luxurious mansion to…

Isha Ambani sold the property to the couple for a staggering amount of Rs 494 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

article-main
Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he lives in the country’s most expensive home Antilia which is believed to be worth over Rs 15000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family members own a range of uber luxurious properties around the globe and one of them has now made it to the news. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has sold one of her luxurious mansions in Los Angeles to popular Hollywood duo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As per a report by Economic Times, Isha Ambani sold the property to the couple for a staggering amount of Rs 494 crore.

If reports are to be believed, Isha Ambani spent a significant amount of time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022. Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Isha Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani also stayed in the mansion along with their pregnant daughter. Reports suggest that Isha Ambani’s mansion was on and off the market for the past five years, before it was sold to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a cash deal.

The massive mansion that belonged to the Ambanis spans over 5.2 acres in the super expensive Beverly Hills area. It features a range of opulent amenities that includes a 155-foot infinity pool, indoor pickleball court, salon, gym, spas and more. With 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, the luxurious mansion also has an outdoor entertainment pavilion, kitchen, and lush lawns.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Game of Thrones creators were thrilled after killing these two villains in show: 'Felt like it was balancing the scales'

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Jhargram Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet IPS officer, IIT-Delhi grad who rejected Rs 35 lakh job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR 184, is married to IAS...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement