Mukesh Ambani's company did wonders in four days, shareholders earns 45000 crores in just 96 hours

The stock market may be regarded as a volatile business, but there are many shares that have proven to change the fortunes of their owners. One such share is that of Reliance Industries, the company founded by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, which earned more than Rs 45,000 crore in just four days for its investors, as per reports.

Reliance topped the earnings list. The Indian stock market performed exceptionally well last week. Seven of the top ten companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw their market capitalization (Market Cap) rise, while three saw their market value fall. A total of Rs 67,259.99 crore was added to the market capitalization of seven profitable companies, with Reliance leading the way in terms of income generation for its investors. Let us remind you that the BSE Sensex gained 819.41 points, or 1.12 percent, last week.

RIL's market capitalization has reached this level. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' market capitalization (Reliance Market Cap) increased to Rs 20.13 lakh crore as shares rose. According to this, in just four days of stock market trading, the wealth of investors who bought the company's shares increased by Rs 45,262.59 crore. Reliance Shares closed at Rs 2970.30 on the last trading day of last week.

It is worth noting that the share market was closed on Monday, the first trading day of last week, for Holi, and on March 29 for Good Friday. On March 27, the Sensex climbed 526 points to 72,996, while the Nifty gained 118 points to close at 22,123. In terms of market capitalization, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance continued to be the most valuable company in the country. Following that, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and HUL were ranked accordingly.