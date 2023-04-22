Mukesh Ambani vs Tata: Reliance enters coffee market, to directly challenge Tata Starbucks

Mukesh Ambani enters coffee business with UK’s 'Pret A Manger'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands, on Friday, launched UK's much-loved sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger in India. The international company opened its first store in Bandra's Maker Maxity in Mumbai under a master franchise partnership with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands.

Reliance Brands launched its first Pret a Manger outlet to take on Tata Group's iconic Starbucks.

The launch of Pret A Manger's Indian store comes a few days after US technology giant Apple launched its first two stores in the country. Tim Cook visited India for the store opening and also visited Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's home in Mumbai, Antilia.

The inauguration of Pret A Manger saw the presence of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking to the media stationed outside the store, Sara expressed her love for coffee. "Coffee is my favourite thing ever. I love coffee...I have visited the Pret store in London several times with my father and now I am excited that the chain has come to India," she said.

The Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret's iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft.

Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands, shared excitement about collaboration with the UK brand. "Freshness of ingredients, the authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say -- ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food," Mehta said.

Started in 1986 in London, Pret A Manger now operates around 550 shops in countries, including the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany. The chain offers coffee, sandwiches, salads, and wraps freshly made each day.

The 39-year-old British sandwich shop franchise chain which translates from French to 'ready-to-eat' will open a second outlet at Mumbai's Lower Parel's Palladium Mall in the coming weeks and NCR will get its first outlet at DLF Cyberhub in May.