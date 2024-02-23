Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give expensive gifts to their 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant like car and...

Before the festivities begin on March 1, let us tell you about the expensive gifts that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have given to their future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, so far.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, who reportedly gifted Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, a Rs 451 crore necklace, Mouawad L’Incomparable, one of the most expensive necklaces in the world, would definitely bestow the same amount of love on their future daughter-in-law, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani who is the richest man in India with a net worth of $113 billion (approximately Rs 9,43,091 crore) is currently prepping for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Before the festivities begin on March 1, let us tell you about the expensive gifts that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have given to their future daughter-in-law, so far.

Radhika Merchant was welcomed into the family by Nita Ambani with a beautiful silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift hamper. The hamper included two silver Tulsi pots with a silver incense stick stand and a Lakshmi-Ganesh idol set.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged in January 2023 and on that day, the couple was gifted with a Bentley Continental GTC Speed worth around Rs 4.5 crore by Mukesh Ambani.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed is one of the most luxurious cars in the world and is owned by very few other celebrities including Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

Many are unaware that Radhika Merchant, like her soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. In 2022, in Radhika's honour, the Ambani family arranged an Arangetram ceremony at The Grand Theater, Jio World Center, in Mumbai. Radhika completed her classical dance training under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani seem to share a close bond. This can be the reason why Nita gifted Radhika her beautiful pearl and diamond choker which she wore at the cocktail ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's niece, Isheta Salgaocar. Nita Ambani earlier wore the same neckpiece at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.