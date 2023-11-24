Mukesh Ambani may lose ‘next-gen internet’ race, big win for Sunil Mittal’s massive investment

The new satellite based internet service will put Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal directly against Elon Musk who owns Starlink.

Mukesh Ambani may be left behind in the race of satellite-based internet services in India as his rival in the telecom sector Sunil Bharti Mittal is sprinting ahead with his multi-million dollar investment. Mukesh Ambani is dominating the Indian internet market through its Reliance Jio subsidiary and the richest man in India is gearing up to launch satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Until now, it was believed that Mukesh Ambani will be the first one to do that but in a major push to Sunil Bharti Mittal, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite firm backed by him has received necessary regulatory approvals.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Mittal backed satellite firm OneWeb India has secured approval to launch Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in the country from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). For those who are unaware, it is necessary to get IN-SPACe approval, GMPCS licence and spectrum from DoT to offer satcom services in India.

Mittal backed OneWeb has now become the first company to receive approval from IN-SPACe, giving it an edge over Mukesh Ambani’s Jio which has partnered Luxembourg SES Satellites. The new satellite based internet service will put Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal directly against Elon Musk who owns Starlink, which is one of the most popular providers of satellite internet all across the globe.