Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

In 2022, Reliance Industries announced a demerger of its financial service business – Jio Financial Services and later list it separately on the exchanges.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, on Friday, made a big statement on the Jio Financial Services demerger process. Mukesh Ambani said that the demerger process of Jio Financial Services is on track and key approvals for the same have been made. He added that the company will promote financial inclusion in India.

As per RIL's results press release, "The process of demerger of the financial services business – Jio Financial Services Limited – is on track with key approvals in place."

Mukesh Ambani emphasised that Jio Financial Services is uniquely placed to enable financial inclusion in India.

