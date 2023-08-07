Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail achieves significant milestone of billion…..

Headlines

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

Weight loss tips: Low calorie fruits to lose belly fat

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail achieves significant milestone of billion…..

Besides the expansion of physical stores, the Isha Ambani-led company is also taking a lot of steps to strengthen its digital commerce and new commerce businesses

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail has crossed a billion transaction benchmark in FY23, which is a significant milestone. It is to be noted that Reliance Retail is subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which is led by Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries said in its annual report on Sunday (August 6) that the Reliance Retail has succeeded in crossing the billion transaction milestone because of its solid user base which has now reached 249 million.

Reliance Retail has added 3,300 new stores in FY23 alone and the total number of stores has now jumped to 18,040. Notably, Reliance Retail’s stores are not limited to urban areas only as the company is expanding its business in Tier II and Tier III markets as well.

"The business crossed the milestone of 1 billion transactions in FY 2022-23, up 42 per cent Y-o-Y. Stores recorded footfalls of over 780 million, which were up 50 per cent Y-o-Y," said Reliance Industries' annual report.

Besides the expansion of physical stores, the Isha Ambani-led company is also taking a lot of steps to strengthen its digital commerce and new commerce businesses. "Investments in boosting supply chain infrastructure remained a priority to deepen warehousing and fulfilment capabilities with the addition of 12.6 million sq ft of warehouse space during the year," added the annual report.

Reliance Retail has acquired and entered into deal with several brands like Metro, Campa Cola, GAP, Pret A Manger, Lotus, Sosyo, Maliban and Toffeeman to expand its product basket. According to the annual report, Reliance Retail has adopted best technology for driving operational efficiencies. It is using "Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning driven decision-making models help in improving customer experience," it said.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE