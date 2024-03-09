Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani all set to give tough competition to Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, will launch...

By entering this arena, the company is set to challenge established players like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant, Jio, is making waves in India's digital landscape yet again. This time, the company is stepping into the UPI payment market with its latest innovation, Jio Soundbox. Similar to Paytm Soundbox, Jio Soundbox aims to revolutionise payments in retail outlets.

The groundwork for this expansion was laid with the integration of Soundbox technology into the existing Jio Pay App. Currently, Jio Soundbox is undergoing trials, hinting at its imminent launch in retail stores. By entering the UPI payment arena, Jio is set to challenge established players like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Media reports suggest that the timing of Jio's announcement comes amid the recent developments affecting its competitors. Paytm Payment Bank, for instance, recently faced a setback with a temporary suspension, although its UPI services remain unaffected. Despite this, Jio's strategic move has surprised many, intensifying competition in the digital payment sector.

Jio's entry into UPI payments shows a calculated effort to diversify and dominate the market further. 

It is believed that with this move, Jio aims to secure a substantial share of India's growing digital payment ecosystem. This strategic expansion underscores Jio's commitment to innovation and its pursuit of growth opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.

