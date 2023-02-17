MPassport Seva: Get your passport verified in just 5 days with new online facility

The Indian government has launched a new online service for passport verification in Delhi, called mPassport Seva. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, initiated the facility which promises to complete the passport verification process in just 5 days. The new system replaces the earlier 15-day waiting period for verification, making it easier and more convenient for people to obtain a passport.

The mPassport Seva facility is an online service that can be accessed by people living in Delhi using their mobile, computer or tablet. The service is straightforward to use. Users simply need to register on the Passport Seva Portal, log in, and then apply for the police clearance certificate. Next, users fill out the required information, make the payment, and book an appointment at their local passport center. Once the appointment is confirmed, they need to download and carry the printout with them and take it to their appointment along with all necessary documents.

The new online service will help reduce the workload for the Delhi Police, who currently have to process an average of 2,000 passport applications per day. With the G20 summit on the horizon, the government recognized the importance of providing a more efficient and faster service to meet the expected surge in demand.

The passport is an essential document, not only for international travel but also for other purposes. It can be used as an identity card, for opening bank accounts, and for other official purposes. The new online verification system will, therefore, make it much easier and quicker for people to obtain passports for a variety of reasons.

